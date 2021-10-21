IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, September 2021

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at five (5) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossing points, between Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kabuyenge, Mukambati, Kabogo, Kwa Rutuku and Mbundi. Over the reporting period, a total of 47,178 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 13.0 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in August 2021. About 50.6 per cent of all movements were outgoing and 49.4 per cent were incoming, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements.