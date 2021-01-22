IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, October 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Elidadi, Kwa Rutuku, Rusumo, Kabuyenge, Mbundi, Nashaza and Mukambati. Over the reporting period, a total of 43,074 movements were observed at these points. This represents a decrease of 15 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in September 2020. About 55 per cent of all movements were incoming and 45 per cent were outgoing, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements.