IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, November 2020

.OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Rutuku, Kwa Elidadi, Rusumo, Kabuyenge, Mbundi, Nashaza and Mukambati. Over the reporting period, a total of 46,496 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 8 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in October 2020. About 57 per cent of all movements were incoming and 43 per cent were outgoing, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements.