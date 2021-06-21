IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, May 2021

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at five (5) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossing points, between Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Rutuku, Mukambati, Mbundi, Kabuyenge and Kabogo. Over the reporting period, a total of 35,079 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 6.2 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in April 2021. About 47.3 per cent of all movements were outgoing and 52.7 per cent were incoming, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements.