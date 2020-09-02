IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, July 2020

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at six (6) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Rusumo, Kwa Rutuku, Mbundi, Kabuyenge, Mukambati and Nashaza. Over the reporting period, a total of 30,160 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 22 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in June 2020. Following the decision taken by Burundian authorities at the end of March to restrict population movements at some Points of Entries (PoEs) in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Kwa Ntunaguzi and Kwa Elidadi FMPs were still inactive during the month of July 2020.