IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border (January 2021)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Elidadi, Kwa Rutuku, Nashaza, Mukambati, Mbundi, Rusumo and Kabuyenge. Over the reporting period, a total of 37,313 movements were observed at these points. This represents a decrease of 20 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in December 2020. This decrease is due to the decision taken by Burundian authorities on 11 January 2021 to restrict land and sea routes population movements in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. About 53 per cent of all movements were incoming and 47 per cent were outgoing, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements.