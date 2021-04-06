IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, February 2021

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eleven (11) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossing points, between Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Elidadi, Kwa Rutuku, Nashaza, Mukambati, Mbundi, Rusumo, Kabuyenge, Kabogo, Cigazure and Mungwa. Over the reporting period, a total of 41,362 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 10.9 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in January 2021. This increase is due to the three (3) new FMPs established at the entry points in Kabogo located in the province of Muyinga; Cigazure and Mungwa located in the province of Cankuzo. About 50.6 per cent of all movements were incoming and 49.4 per cent were outgoing, with most of the movements going towards the United Republic of Tanzania, which also happens to be the main country of origin for incoming movements.