IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, August 2020

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Elidadi, Kwa Ntunaguzi, Rusumo, Kwa Rutuku, Mbundi, Kabuyenge, Nashaza and Mukambati. Over the reporting period, a total of 52,900 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 75 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in July 2020. This increase is due to the reopening of two flow monitoring points (Kwa Elidadi and Kwa Ntunaguzi) in Rutana province in August 2020, after the population movement restriction has been lifted at those entry points.