IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, April 2021

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at five (5) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossing points, between Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Elidadi, Mukambati, Mbundi, Kabuyenge, Kabogo. Over the reporting period, a total of 31,969 movements were observed at these points. This represents an decrease of 38.2 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in March 2021. This decrease is mostly due to the reduction in number of flow monitoring points compared to the previous period. About 52.6 per cent of all movements were outgoing and 47.4 per cent were incoming, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements