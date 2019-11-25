IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard, October 2019

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at three (3) flow monitoring points established between the Burundi and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) border at Gatumba, Vugizo, and Kagwema. Observations were made between the 1st and 31st of October 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 8,720 movements were observed by enumerators at these points. This represents a 20 per cent decrease from September.

Around 45 per cent of all movement were outgoing and 55 per cent were incoming, with all of the outgoing movements traveling towards DRC, and most of the incoming movements originating in DRC.

