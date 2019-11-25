25 Nov 2019

IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard, October 2019

International Organization for Migration
OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at three (3) flow monitoring points established between the Burundi and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) border at Gatumba, Vugizo, and Kagwema. Observations were made between the 1st and 31st of October 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 8,720 movements were observed by enumerators at these points. This represents a 20 per cent decrease from September.
Around 45 per cent of all movement were outgoing and 55 per cent were incoming, with all of the outgoing movements traveling towards DRC, and most of the incoming movements originating in DRC.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Movements: Of the 8,720 movements, most were of respondents between 18-59 years of age (90%). Few of the outgoing movements were headed towards Uganda (0.25%), Rwanda (0.1%) and the United Republic of Tanzania (0.08%). The rest (99.57%) are heading to DRC. 42 per cent of the movements were carried out through taxis or cars which suggests fast moving flows. Steady extThe rest (99.57%) are heading to DRCernal daily movement throughout the 31 days suggest that no unusual public health events were observed during this period.

  • Duration of the movements: The majority of the movements (47%) were of temporary nature, between one day and one week.

  • Reasons for movement: Most of the movements were driven by family related reasons (32%), by returning home (31%), and business/economic reasons (23%). 4 per cent of the movements were to seek health care.

  • Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs): Gatumba Flow Monitoring Point tracked the majority of all movements (73%), with 14 per cent movements tracked through Vugizo, and the remaining 13 per cent through Kagwema.

