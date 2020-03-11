IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard, January 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) flow monitoring points (FMPs) established between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Rusumo, Kwa Rutuku, Mbundi, Kabuyenge, Nashaza, Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Elidadi and Mukambati. Over the reporting period, a total of 48,463 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of over 1 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in December 2019. About 51 per cent of all movements were outgoing and 49 per cent were incoming, with most of the movements travelling towards Tanzania, and most of the incoming movements also originating in Tanzania.