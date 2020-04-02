IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard, February 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) flow monitoring points (FMPs) established between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Rusumo, Kwa Rutuku, Mbundi, Kabuyenge, Nashaza, Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Elidadi and Mukambati. Over the reporting period, a total of 49,868 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 10 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in January 2020. About 52 per cent of all movements were outgoing and 48 per cent were incoming, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, and most of the incoming movements also originating in the United Republic of Tanzania.