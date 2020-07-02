IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Democratic Republic of Congo border, May 2020

Overview and Trends

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at nine (9) flow monitoring points (FMPs), including seven (7) new FMPs established at unofficial border crossings between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Ruhwa, Rubenga, Kaburantwa Tr6, Kagazi Tr4, Kagazi Tr6, Kigazura, Ndava Tr6, Rukana Tr1 and Rusiga Tr10. Over the reporting period, a total of 410 movements were observed at these points. About 60 per cent of all movements were incoming and 40 per cent were outgoing, with all the movements travelling towards the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the main country of origin for incoming movements. It was observed that the movements had decreased significantly since the end of March, following the decision taken by the Burundian authorities to restrict movements in the country in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Despite this, a few movements were also observed at the the two FMPs located along the official border crossings (Rubenga and Ruhwa) during the month of May

Highlights

Movements: Of the 410 movements, most were of respondents between 18-59 years of age (97%). All the outgoing movements were headed to Democratic Republic of the Congo. About 53 per cent of the movements were made by crossing on foot and 44 per cent were by swimming. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the authorities decided to close the borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (which had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country) to avoid the spread of the pandemic in Burundi. This resulted in a dramatic decrease in migrant movements.

Duration of the movements: About 22 per cent of the movements were of temporary nature, between one day and one week.

Reasons for movement: Most of the movements were driven by returning home (52%), business/economic reasons (25%), and family-related reasons (18%). About 0.4 per cent of the incoming movements were to seek health care.

Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs): About 25 per cent of the movements were tracked through Rukana Tr1 flow monitoring point, 24 per cent of movements tracked through Ndava Tr6, 16 per cent through Kigazura, 12 per cent through Kagazi Tr4, 11 per cent through Kagazi Tr6, 6 per cent through Kaburantwa Tr6, 4 per cent through Rusiga Tr10, 1 per cent through Rubenga and the remaining 1 per cent through Ruhwa.

