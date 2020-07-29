IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Democratic Republic of Congo border, June 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at five (5) flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Kagazi Tr4, Kagazi Tr6, Kigazura, Ndava Tr6 and Rukana Tr1. Over the reporting period, a total of 1,135 movements were observed at these points. About 56 per cent of all movements were incoming and 44 per cent were outgoing, with all the movements travelling towards the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also the main country of origin for incoming movements. The migration movements tracked have decreased significantly since the end of March, following the decision taken by the Burundian authorities to restrict movements into the country in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.