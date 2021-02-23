IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Democratic Republic of Congo border, December 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at seven (7) flow monitoring points (FMPs), five (5) established at unofficial border crossings in the province of Cibitoke (Kagazi Tr4, Kagazi Tr6, Kigazura, Ndava Tr6 and Rukana Tr1) and two (2) established at official border crossings in the province of Bujumbura Rural (Gatumba and Vugizo) between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Over the reporting period, a total of 3,754 movements were observed at these points. This represents a decrease of 2 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in November 2020. About 60 per cent of all movements were incoming and 40 per cent were outgoing, with most of the movements travelling towards the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also the main country of origin for incoming movements. Two sharp increases in movements were observed on 2nd and 9th December 2020 due to the return of Burundian nationals to their community of origin from the Democratic Republic of the Congo through Gatumba FMP. The migration movements tracked have decreased by 89 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in March 2020 (28,348 movements), following the decision taken by the Burundian authorities to restrict movements into the country in an efoort to curb the spread of COVID-19.