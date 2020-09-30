IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Democratic Republic of Congo border, August 2020

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at five (5) flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Kagazi Tr4, Kagazi Tr6, Kigazura, Ndava Tr6 and Rukana Tr1. Over the reporting period, a total of 954 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 19 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in June 2020. About 43 per cent of all movements were incoming and 57 per cent were outgoing, with all the movements travelling towards the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also the main country of origin for incoming movements. The migration movements tracked have decreased significantly since the end of March, following the decision taken by the Burundian authorities to restrict movements into the country in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.