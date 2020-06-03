IOM Burundi Flow Monitoring Dashboard, April 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at five (5) flow monitoring points (FMPs) that were active among the eight (8) flow monitoring points established between the Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Rusumo, Kwa Rutuku, Mbundi, Kabuyenge and Mukambati . Over the reporting period, a total of 15,287 movements were observed at these points. This represents a decrease of 63 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in March 2020. This decrease is likely explained by the population restriction movements at some Points of Entry (PoE) at the border with the United Republic of Tanzania including the FMPs Nashaza, Kwa Ntunaguzi and Kwa Elidadi to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in Burundi.