IOM Burundi Emergency Tracking Overview - Natural Disasters: (January 2018 - May 2021)

Since 2018, natural disasters, in particular torrential rains, floods and strong winds that occurred in Burundi affected 268,659 persons, including 99,060 individuals that have been displaced. During this period, the main affected provinces were Bujumbura Rural (109,380 affected persons), Bujumbura Mairie (38,232 affected persons) and Rutana (19,220 affected persons). Alongside the severe human impact, these natural disasters destroyed many houses and infrastructures in the country.