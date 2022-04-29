IOM Burundi Emergency Tracking Overview - Natural Disasters: January 2018 - March 2022

Since 2018, natural disasters, in particular torrential rains, floods and strong winds that occurred in Burundi affected 331,924 persons, including 113,475 individuals that have been displaced. During this period, the main affected provinces were Bujumbura Rural (111,370 affected persons), Ngozi (58,963 affected persons) and Bujumbura Mairie (39,810 affected persons). Alongside the severe human impact, these natural disasters destroyed many houses and infrastructures in the country