IOM Burundi Emergency Tracking Overview - Natural Disasters: January 2018 - December 2021

Since 2018, natural disasters, in particular torrential rains, floods and strong winds that occurred in Burundi affected 322,416 persons, including 111,683 individuals who were displaced. During this period, the main affected provinces were Bujumbura Rural (109,380 affected persons), Ngozi (52,274 affected persons) and Bujumbura Mairie (39,464 affected persons). Alongside the severe human impact, these natural disasters destroyed many houses and infrastructures in the country.