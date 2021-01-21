IOM Burundi Emergency Tracking Overview - Natural Disasters: (January 2018- December 2020)

Over the past three years, natural disasters, in particular torrential rains, floods and strong winds that occurred in Burundi affected 208,947 persons, including 75,956 individuals that have been displaced. During this period, the main affected provinces were Bujumbura Rural (65,425 affected persons), Bujumbura Mairie (32,472 affected persons) and Rutana (18,818 affected persons). Alongside the severe human impact, these natural disasters destroyed many houses and infrastructures in the country.