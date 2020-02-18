18 Feb 2020

IOM Burundi Emergency Tracking Overview - Natural Disasters: 1st January 2018 - 31st January 2020

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original
Download PDF (1.06 MB)

METHODOLOGY

The Emergency Tracking Tool aims to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected by enumerators ( Red Cross volunteers) through key informant interviews or direct observation. Two enumerators per commune are in charge of emergency surveillance and report any emergency events occured within twenty-four hours to the supervisor. After verification, the emergency events are shared with partners through the Whatsapp group (to inform partners on time for any emergency assistance). Every monday, a weekly dashboard is compiled and published regarding the emergency events which have taken place from Sunday to Saturday of the previous week (only severe events are published). This overview provides information on natural disasters which occured from January 2018 to January 2020.

