IOM Burundi distributes rental support to displaced families in Gatumba

Bujumbura, 5 March 2021 – Today IOM Burundi, with the Government of Burundi and partners, distributed a second wave of rental support to 237 internally displaced families residing in the largest of Burundi’s four main displacement camps, Kigaramango in Gatumba (Bujumbura Rural province). Financed by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), this support will allow the most vulnerable displaced groups to seek accommodation away from the sites with better conditions for three months.

The Government of Burundi aims to decommission the Kigaramango camp, as a priority, along with the remaining ones by the end of 2021. This initiative is being led by the Ministry of National Solidarity, Social Affairs, Human Rights and Gender, supported by the Ministry of Interior, Community Development and Public Security.

“We’re working in tandem with the Government of Burundi and humanitarian partners to help these displaced families get to safer areas, especially before heavy rains worsen and cause more flooding” says Michael Asima, Coordinator of the Department of Emergencies for IOM Burundi.

The first wave of rental support, which targeted 161 families, took place one month ago on 10 March 2021 at an official ceremony attended by UN agencies, government counterparts and implementing partners. With today’s second distribution, 398 out of an original 762 families residing in Kigaramango will have left the site permanently to settle elsewhere. This activity is part of a wider IOM project focused on "Emergency Assistance to Affected Populations in Bujumbura Rural and Bujumbura Mairie, Burundi". Overall, CERF’s funding will enable IOM to distribute rental support to 1,000 families (of 150,000 Burundian Francs each), shelter repair kits and semi-permanent shelter to other families. In addition, IOM’s Communication with Communities team have recently ran financial inclusion awareness sessions which included advice on kickstarting income-generating activities and shared spending in the household. A third distribution wave is due to take place in the next weeks.

Although IOM’s assistance is complemented by support from UNHCR, UNFPA and WFP*, this leaves an additional gap of 1,000 families who will not benefit from these rental grants unlessfurther funding is secured. Land and shelter are among the greatest needs of internally displaced persons at present. IOM and partners have worked with the local administration to identify viable land in Maramvya (Bujumbura Rural province) where they can be resettled on a more permanent basis. Once resettled, the Displacement Tracking Matrix team – under IOM’s Department of Emergencies – plans to conduct post-monitoring to track the progress and needs of these displaced families.

“Despite our efforts, 2,343 families still reside in displacement camps in Bujumbura Rural. It will be impossible to provide the basic assistance they need without more funding” says Michael Asima.