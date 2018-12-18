18 Dec 2018

IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (October 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
Highlights

From 04 to 31 October, a total of 34,368 movements were registered at the 4 Flow Monitoring Points of Mbundi, Rusumo, Mukambati and Ntibitobangwa. Rusumo was the location that recorded the largest flow of movements (47%). A majority of the migration flows consisted of Burundians (76%), and of the outgoing flows directed towards the United Republic of Tanzania, 85% were Burundi nationals. The majority of movements (70%) were for a short period of time (short term local movement) while only 2% traveled for a duration for 6 months or more for economic reasons.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

