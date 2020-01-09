09 Jan 2020

IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (November 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.65 MB)

Flow Monitoring is a component of the DTM methodology aimed at providing information on population movements at points of transit. Flow Monitoring provides information on trends on key variables at locations of high mobility.

Data collection is carried out at 8 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) located at unoﬃcial Points of Entry (POEs) in the provinces of Cankuzo and Muyinga since October 2018 and in the Provinces of Rutana and Ruyigi since November 2018. The movements are observed and recorded 7 days per week (from 6 am to 6 pm) at Flow Monitoring Points and enumerators conduct interviews with migrants to collect information on migration ﬂows. Data in this report covers the period between 1 and 30 November 2019. Short-term movements for market visits are not considered during observations.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.