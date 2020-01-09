IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (November 2019)

Flow Monitoring is a component of the DTM methodology aimed at providing information on population movements at points of transit. Flow Monitoring provides information on trends on key variables at locations of high mobility.

Data collection is carried out at 8 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) located at unoﬃcial Points of Entry (POEs) in the provinces of Cankuzo and Muyinga since October 2018 and in the Provinces of Rutana and Ruyigi since November 2018. The movements are observed and recorded 7 days per week (from 6 am to 6 pm) at Flow Monitoring Points and enumerators conduct interviews with migrants to collect information on migration ﬂows. Data in this report covers the period between 1 and 30 November 2019. Short-term movements for market visits are not considered during observations.