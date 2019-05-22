IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (March 2019)

• From 01 to 31 March 2019, 40,836 movements were observed at 8 flow monitoring points in the provinces of Muyinga, Cankuzo, Ruyigi and Rutana.

• Burundian nationals were most represented among incoming migrants to Burundi (77%) and among outgoing migrants to Tanzania (86%) as it is generally Burundians who travel to Tanzania in search of economic opportunities.

• Short term local movements were most numerous at all Flow Monitoring Points particularly at Rusumo (93%), Mukambati (90%), and Kabuyenge (85%).

• Girls and boys under 18 years old represented 29 per cent of total migrants.

• 83 per cent of seasonal movements were observed at the points of Kwa Ntunaguzi and Kwa Elidadi.