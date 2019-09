Flow Monitoring is a component of the DTM methodology aimed at providing information on population movements at points of transit. These movements are observed and recorded 7 days of the week for the month of June 2019 covering 8 Flow Monitoring Points in the provinces of Cankuzo, Muyinga, Rutana and Ruyigi. 51,705 movements were registered at the 8 Flow Monitoring Points in the month of June.