IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (December 2018)

Highlights

From 01 to 31 December 2018, 42,785 movements were registered at 8 flow monitoring points, namely Mbundi and Rusumo (Muyinga province), Mukambati and Ntibitobangwa (Cankuzo province), Mungano and Kabuyenge (Ruyigi province), Kwa Elidadi and Kwa Ntunaguzi (Rutana province). Burundian nationals were most represented among incoming migrants to Burundi (74%) and among outgoing migrants to Tanzania (89%) as it is generally Burundians who travel to Tanzania in search of economic opportunities. Short term local movements were most numerous at all Flow Monitoring Points particularly at Mukambati (95%), Ntibitobangwa (85%) and Rusumo (84%) points. Girls and boys under 18 years old represented 15 per cent and 13 per cent of total migrants respectively. Mostly, they accompanied their parents to provide labor or to work in fields.

Seasonal movements were observed at the points of Kwa Elidadi and Kwa Ntunaguzi. Migrants from Tanzania going to the Gitega province (37%) and passing through the Kwa Elidadi point migrated to provide labor during the crop harvest season. Others traveled to Tanzania from the Rutana province (24%) and passed through the Kwa Ntunaguzi point to harvest crops during the harvesting season.