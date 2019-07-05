05 Jul 2019

IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (April 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
• From 01 to 30 April 2019, 46,630 movements were observed at 8 flow monitoring points in the provinces of Muyinga, Cankuzo, Ruyigi and Rutana.

• Burundian nationals were most represented among incoming migrants to Burundi (78%) and among outgoing migrants to Tanzania (88%) as it is generally Burundians who travel to Tanzania in search of economic opportunities.

• Short term local movements were most numerous at all Flow Monitoring Points particularly at Rusumo (93%), Mukambati (90%), and Kwa Rutuku (83%).

• Girls and boys under 18 years old represented 29 per cent of total migrants.

• 65 per cent of economic movements were observed at the point of Kwa Elidadi.

