IOM Burundi Cross Border Movements (April 2019)

• From 01 to 30 April 2019, 46,630 movements were observed at 8 flow monitoring points in the provinces of Muyinga, Cankuzo, Ruyigi and Rutana.

• Burundian nationals were most represented among incoming migrants to Burundi (78%) and among outgoing migrants to Tanzania (88%) as it is generally Burundians who travel to Tanzania in search of economic opportunities.

• Short term local movements were most numerous at all Flow Monitoring Points particularly at Rusumo (93%), Mukambati (90%), and Kwa Rutuku (83%).

• Girls and boys under 18 years old represented 29 per cent of total migrants.

• 65 per cent of economic movements were observed at the point of Kwa Elidadi.