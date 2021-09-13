IOM Burundi Covid-19 Situation Report (May - July 2021)

DISEASE SURVEILLANCE

From May to July 2021, Community Event-Based Surveillance (CEBS) continued to be conducted by Community Health Workers (CHWs), with operational and training support from IOM Burundi. During this period, 250 CHWs sensitized 16,597 people and notified 180 COVID-19 cases in the province of Makamba. Following the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the northern region, IOM plans to conduct CEBS in two additional health districts in the province of Kirundo.

IOM paid communication stipends to 250 CHWs to allow them to conduct CEBS of diseases with epidemic potential, particularly COVID-19, in the provinces of Makamba, Muyinga and Ruyigi.