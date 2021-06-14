IOM Burundi Covid-19 Situation Report (March - April 2021)

COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

IOM Burundi continues to work with the Government of Burundi and partners to strengthen public health surveillance at border areas and monitor cross-border population flows.

DISEASE SURVEILLANCE

Community Event-Based Surveillance (CEBS) is conducted by community health workers (CHWs), with operational and training support from IOM. CHWs are tasked with sensitizing border communities on disease prevention. They also ensure epicemic surveillance by notifying suspect communities which are then investigated and addressed by the provincial health districts.

In March and April 2021, CHWs sensitized 32,579 people and raised 221 alerts of COVID-19 cases in Makamba, Muyinga and Ruyigi provinces.

IOM trained 50 CHWs on CEBS in Ruyigi province, and provided them with supporting equipment: bicycle, raincoat, backpack, boots, t-shirt, hat, umbrella, jerrican, bucket, soap, and hand sanitizer, as well as information education and communication material.

IOM paid communication fees to 250 CHWs to help them implement essential CEBS while giving relevant information to communities.