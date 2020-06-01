IOM Burundi Covid-19 sitrep (28 May 2020)

OVERVIEW OF IOM’S COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

In Burundi, IOM has been designated lead agency for the Points of Entry (PoEs) and Crossborder Coordination pillar under the COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan and the National Contingency Plan for COVID-19, following its position as lead agency for crossborder coordination and PoE for Ebola preparedness. Since the onset of the pandemic, IOM has been working with the Burundi Government and the humanitarian community to respond to the complex challenges created by COVID-19. IOM is currently providing assistance in strengthening public health surveillance at border areas, monitoring crossborder population flows, training health and border officials, providing health and non-health equipment and materials at PoEs, assessing protection needs at the borders, and organizing risk communication and community engagement initiatives targeting crossborder communities.