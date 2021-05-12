IOM Burundi 2020 Year in Review

Burundi is facing a weakening socio-economic situation exacerbated by the devastating effects of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is among the 20 most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change, with over 80 per cent of internal displacement caused by natural disasters. Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains and strong winds cause severe damage to households and essential crops in a country where over 90 per cent of the population rely on subsistence farming. These disasters have mostly increased the number of IDP's from 104,000 in late 2019 to 115,221 in December 2020, of which around 55 per cent are women.