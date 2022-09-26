IOM Brings Together Government Officials from Tunisia and Burundi to Discuss the Fights Against Trafficking in Persons

Bujumbura – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) brought together government officials from Tunisia and Burundi to share best practices on how to effectively tackle human trafficking menace in their countries.

A delegation from the National Instance for the Fight against Trafficking in Persons (INLCTP) of the Republic of Tunisia conducted a week-long visit to meet with the National Commission of Concertation and Follow-up for the Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons (CCSPRTP) of the Republic of Burundi, other Burundian institutions dealing with trafficking in persons as well as local non-governmental organizations. They shared best practices on the fight against the crime in the two countries.

Both Tunisia and Burundi are grappling with cases of trafficking in persons targeting mainly women and children and it remains a major concern for the two governments. Trafficking in human beings is a serious crime, which constitutes a modern form of slavery. It occurs all over the world and affects almost all countries, including Burundi, which is a country of origin, transit and, in some cases, destination.

"Trafficking in human beings is nothing less than a violation of human rights and deserves special attention to ensure its eradication," said Colonel Epitace MASAMBUKO, President of CCSPRTP.

The study visit is part of the project: "Improving human security of communities affected by trafficking in persons in Burundi", funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and was organized by IOM offices in Burundi and Tunisia. It involved workshops organized by the CCSPRTP of Burundi, jointly with IOM Burundi and IOM Tunisia, and brought together four representatives of the INLCTP, and the ministries involved in the fight against trafficking in persons, representatives of the police and the judiciary, and non-governmental organizations in the field.

"We are happy about this cooperation between the respective bodies of our countries in charge of the fight against trafficking, which will support our common efforts to fight against human trafficking and organized crime. This visit will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening coordination and partnership." Raoudha Laabidi, President of the INLCTP, in her opening speech.

It was also an opportunity to assess the latest progress made by the Burundian government in the fight against human trafficking, and to discuss good practices to better counter this crime - at the level of the criminal justice system, the security system, and the mechanisms for prevention, protection and assistance of trafficked persons.

The Tunisian delegation shared its experience in the development of the National Referral Mechanism for victims of trafficking in persons and presented its various tools that promote the detection, identification, protection, assistance and access to rights of victims, as promulgated in the Tunisian law.

The exchanges also focused on strengthening the processes and mechanisms for sharing and collecting information as well as referrals between the various key players, whether governmental, civil society or international organizations to bolster the identification of potential victims of trafficking to ensure rapid and effective action to protect them, The delegation also visited the temporary shelter of the Association d'Assistance des Jeunes Vulnérables pour le Développement in Muyinga, which hosts victims of trafficking referred by IOM and other organizations. The visit follows an earlier one organized in Tunisia in 2019 bringing together representatives of the INLCTP of Tunisia and its counterparts from the Government of Burundi’s Inter-ministerial Committee for the fight against trafficking in persons.

The week resulted in the adoption of a cooperation framework based on the recommendations made during the visit, including a partnership agreement on the exchange of expertise and information between the CCSPRTP in Burundi and the INLCTP in Tunisia, as well as an exchange on the Tunisian National Victims' Referral Mechanism (NRM). The recommendations focused more generally on strengthening the institutional set-up, including, for example, the framework for collaboration to be established between the CCSPRTP and the Civil Society. Specific recommendations were also made, such as:

-For prevention: the establishment of a strategy of training the different stakeholders for regular and more extensive capacity building as well as the creation of a network of trained journalists of reference in order to provide CCSPRTP with focal points within the media.

For protection: the establishment of a detailed and harmonized database among actors, the dissemination of standard operating procedures to improve victim care, and the dissemination of the Tunisian NRM to establish one in Burundi.

For law enforcement: the harmonization of legal texts, the capacity building of actors in the criminal justice system, and the establishment of a specific registry system for trafficking cases.

For partnership: the strengthening of the agreement on the exchange of expertise and information between the two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, as well as the inclusion of consultations at national level with disaster risk reduction management actors.

The work carried out this week is in line with the joint efforts of the Government of Burundi and IOM. The Government of Burundi has firmed up response in terms of the fight against human trafficking in recent years. The Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report prepared by the United States Department of State placed moved Burundi from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Watch List in 2021 and 2022 - a first since 2010.