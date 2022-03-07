Implications of Ukraine Conflict on Food Access and Availability in the Eastern Africa Region

Highlights:

Wheat and wheat products account for one third of the average national cereal consumption in the Eastern Africa Region, with highest consumption per capita in Djibouti, Eritrea and Sudan. Yet, 84 percent of wheat demand in the region is met by imports. The invasion of Ukraine has already had a negative impact on global wheat prices, which have jumped to record high in Q1 2022, comparable to levels witnessed during the 2008 global financial crisis. In addition, Ukraine and Russia could impose export tariffs or trade restrictions including export bans on wheat to support domestic food needs, should the crisis prolong.

Considering the size of wheat demand and over-reliance on imports from Russia and Ukraine, Sudan is likely to be more severely affected by the fallout of the ongoing conflict; followed by Kenya and Ethiopia. Other countries in the region are also likely to be either directly affected (through increased prices of wheat-based products) or indirectly affected (consumption of substitute products, resulting into increase in prices of other cereals).

In addition, Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan are more likely to be affected by possible wheat prices shocks as they are already facing internal socio-economic and climatic shocks–which have already led to high-food prices.