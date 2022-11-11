Implications of the Conflict in Ukraine on Food Access and Availability in the East Africa Region update #7 (October 2022)

Executive Summary

Main Highlights

• The conflict in Ukraine continues to have repercussions on food access and availability in the Horn of Africa. Increasing energy and food prices, rising inflation rates, and soaring petrol prices keep challenging the fragile economies of the region and put an additional burden on the most vulnerable households.

• The price of a local food basket has increased by 55.6 percent over the past twelve months, reaching an average cost of USD 20. Sudan and Somalia continued to record the most expensive food baskets in the region (USD 30.3 and USD 27.7 respectively).

• The price of vegetable oils decreased between August and September 2022, while the price of cereals slightly increased. However, the cost of both items soared compared to a year ago. Sorghum prices in Sudan were 3 times more expensive compared to the same month last year driven by higher transport costs and the compound effect of poor produce and high demand during the peak lean season. The cost of imported wheat in the region has increased by 58.4 percent since the conflict in Ukraine started.

• Government policies to cushion people from price spikes helped keep fuel prices stable across most of the region; however, pump prices have soared compared to the pre-conflict levels (reaching an average cost of USD/L 1.55). Due to shortages, in October fuel prices in Burundi increased by 127 percent compared to September 2021. In Somalia and South Sudan fuel prices have almost doubled compared to October 2021.

• Higher energy costs have contributed to the spike in households’ cost of living across the region, with the annual inflation rate averaging 29.9 percent.

September marked the seventh monthly decline in annual inflation in Sudan; however, the country is still recording hyperinflation (at 107.3 percent, ranking as the fourth-highest inflation rate in the world). Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Burundi continued to record double-digit inflation (30.7%, 23.0%, and 20.9%, respectively).

• All countries covered continued to record double-digit food inflation in September 2022, mainly Sudan (recording the highest food inflation rate in the region at 78.6%), Ethiopia (31%), and Rwanda (33.2%).

• Local currencies across East Africa continue to depreciate against the U.S. dollar; with South Sudan recording the highest depreciation of the local currency against the USD both in the official market and parallel market.