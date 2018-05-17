17 May 2018

IFRC-WFP-National Society Capacity Strengthening Initiative, Summary Report Global Learning Workshop - 10-11 April 2018, WFP HQ, Rome, Italy

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, World Food Programme
Published on 11 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.82 MB)

1. Introduction

The IFRC-WFP-National Society capacity strengthening initiative was launched in 2017 and is being piloted in Burundi, Dominican Republic, Pakistan and Sudan. Additional pilots are under preparation in the Pacific and Zimbabwe. The objective of the initiative is to demonstrate how WFP and IFRC can work together to strengthen National Societies as robust and sustainable institutions, capable of delivering on their mandate and contributing to enhanced, local food security capacity.

A high-level launch meeting of the initiative took place during the WFP Annual Partnership Consultation in October 2017. Six months later, the Global Learning Workshop was convened to 1) take stock of progress so far; 2) exchange experience across the pilots; 3) surface and address challenges; and 4) build a sense of community and a coherent approach across the pilots. More than 50 participants from the National Societies, IFRC and WFP country offices, regional bureaus and HQs attended the workshop.

Elisabeth Rasmusson, WFP Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Governance, opened the meeting by highlighting the distinctive role National Societies often occupy between government and civil society, and their unique reach, presence, community trust and volunteer base. Elisabeth also noted that many WFP Country Offices are in the process of preparing five-year Country Strategic Plans so this an opportune moment for them to explore new capacity strengthening partnerships with the Red Cross Movement, government and civil society.

Finally, she encouraged the attendees to be patient and to participate with an open mind and a humble approach ready to learn from each other. ‘’I believe WFP can learn a lot from IFRC and the National Societies and I believe that you can also learn from us in WFP. This really is a pilot initiative. You are the pilots of the pilot and I encourage you all to embrace this,’’ said Elisabeth.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.