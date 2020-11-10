Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Program, GEWEP II 2016-2018: Burundi, Final Evaluation Report, March 2019

Executive Summary

The final evaluation of GEWEP II (a women's empowerment program implemented since 2016 in 7 provinces of Burundi and funded by NORAD via CARE Norway) set out to gauge the progress made but also identify the gaps that remain to be filled for the impact group (women aged 15-64 in the intervention area) to enjoy effective economic, social and political empowerment. The evaluation allowed a comparative study of the baseline situation (just as presented in the report of the baseline study) and the final situation resulting from the analysis of data collected on the ground in January 2018. The final evaluation data collection was conducted on a quantitative sample representative of 774 people including 406 women and 368 men. In addition to these quantitative data, qualitative data were collected from target groups and other key informants. The overall results show that:

Women and girls enjoy economic security, which has been improved significantly since 2016 (start of GEWEPII). In fact, the quantitative and qualitative results confirm that (1) 99.2% of women say they have at least one asset against 84.4% in 2014, (2) 53.7% of women who possess an asset claim to have the control to sell it without asking for anyone’s permission, 27.0% of whom do not even need to inform their husbands. This figure was only 41.8% in 2014. Households also better respond to shocks without having to sell assets (67.5%) in 2018 against (57.8%) in 2014. This is confirmed by the majority of focus group discussions we held with women and men during this study, VSLA women are well advanced in the acquisition of assets, the use of services, participation in household decision-making and resilience to shock.

The attitudes of women, men and communities towards gender equality and women's rights are improving and tend to favor the meaningful participation of women in decision-making. The evaluation notes that female SG members are increasingly enrolling in decision-making bodies at the community level (80.7% vs. 72.8% in 2014). Among women members of decision-making bodies, 88.4% feel that they have been able to influence decisions against 83.2% in 2014. The percentage of women members of political parties has increased from 45.0% in 2014 to 72.4% in 2018 even though the percentage of women committee members of these parties who are able to influence decisions has dropped from 94.2% in 2014 to 88.4% in 2018 This was probably influenced by the crisis of 2015.

The quality of core services in relation to SRH and gender-based violence has significantly improved for those who solicited and used them. Hence, 99,0% of women who benefited from SRH services were satisfied in 2018 compared to 92,1% in 2014. However, the use of these services (access) did not improve and much remains to be done as only 41,6% of women have utilized SRH in the course of the 12 last months against 54,8% in 2014. This is also true for the informed decision-making on the use of these services. The evaluation revealed that 33,5% of women had recourse on SRH services out of their own initiative in 2018 against 62,0% in 2014.

The attitudes of women, men and the communities concerning gender equality and women’s rights have improved and tend to be conducive to meaningful participation of women in decision-making. The evaluation reveals that women members of the SG are increasingly enrolling in decision-making structures at the community level (80,7% against 72,8% in 2014). Among women members of the decision making bodies, 88,4% believe that they have been able to influence the decisions against 83,2% in 2014.The percentage of women members of political parties has increased, from 45,0% in 2014 to 72,4% in 2018 even though the percentage of women members of the political parties’ committees that are able to influence decisions has decreased from 94,2% in 2014 to 88,4% in 2018. This was presumably influenced by the 2015 crisis. The attitudes of men have made little progress in the right direction for quite a bit (average score of 3.7 in 2016 to 3.9 in 2018 on a scale of 0 to 5), the majority men remain impervious to the idea that a woman can inherit the land in the same way as her brother, according to the women interviewed this is unfair "we share the mother’s womb but not the inheritance".

The organizations’ capacity to become reliable partners in advocacy and women’s rights promotion has improved during the project implementation period. In fact, the mean score has passed from 2,6 in 2015 to 3,3 in 2018 on a scale of 0 (very mediocre) to 5 (very good). This represents an overall improvement of 27% compared to 2015.

The evaluation has allowed us to draw a certain number of lessons learned that need to be mentioned in this summary:

The establishment of VSLAs responded to a badly felt need by women and girls and the choice to start by women’s and girls’ economic strengthening withdraws an enormous barrier to the attainment of other GEWEPII results, and to a certain extent women’s participation in the decision making organs and the GBV reduction.

To better win men’s and boys’ adherence (even the couple approach according to many key informants) to VSLA is more than a necessity mainly for the themes of economic empowerment, SRH rights, and the fight against GBV. This constitutes an innovation and a good strategy to develop the values of a positive masculinity for the future husbands.

Lack of access to inheritance , and most particularly for land appears to be an injustice that is profoundly felt by the impact group women and girls.

The partnership with local NGOs has been a multi-gain option (scaling up its action at the geographical level, fostering ownership by local actors in order to perpetuate the gains. Furthermore, the visibility and notoriety for CARE and its local, national and even international partners.

The findings achieved during the investigations related to the evaluation of GEWEP II led to the formulation of a number of recommendations:

✓ Women's empowerment must be achieved at the same time as the consolidation of couples (some husbands tend to stop their contribution to household expenses as soon as their wives begin to bring some money home. Men’s involvement in the project is therefore necessary, and the couples approach could be an effective strategy that can help to avoid these negative effects.

✓ Strengthen the connection of SGs and their members with MFIs. The diversification of IGAs is difficult for members who do not have access to consistent loan, and the connection with MFIs who need to explore the possibilities of making the products available accessible to SGs and their members.

✓ Intensify activities aimed at contributing to the improvement of women's effective participation in decision-making bodies.

✓ Maximize the results of actions to promote women's rights in SRH. We must resume dialogue with religious and community leaders. Messages from church leaders contradicting those of GEWEP on the field can compromise the achievement of results.

✓ Some aspects of the partnership between Care and its partners could be improved in some aspects (plans and budgets for capacity building, contracts ..) to enable the achievement of results.

✓ Improved coordination of CARE partner activities. A number of actions should be undertaken to improve coordination of women's empowerment activities in the Action Area.