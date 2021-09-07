Burundi + 2 more
Follow-up on the visits to Burundi, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence (A/HRC/48/60/Add.2)
Attachments
Summary
The Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli, submits the present report in follow-up to the official visits undertaken by his predecessor to Burundi (2014), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (2015 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2017).
In the report, the Special Rapporteur assesses the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the country visit reports and considers related developments that have taken place since the visit. The assessment is intended as a useful reference for States, civil society and other key stakeholders regarding the progress made and the areas that require further development.
I. Introduction
Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 36/7, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli, submits the present report in follow-up to the official visits undertaken by his predecessor, Pablo de Greiff, to Burundi (2014), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (2015 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2017). In the report, the Special Rapporteur provides an assessment of the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the reports on those visits and considers related developments that have taken place since the visits.
To gather input for the report, in December 2020 the Special Rapporteur sent questionnaires to the States concerned and other relevant actors, including United Nations entities and national human rights institutions. He also issued an open call for submissions, requesting input from civil society and other interested actors. Official replies were received from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 14 civil society and national human rights institutions. These submissions, together with information provided by United Nations bodies and civil society, as well as desk-based research, form the basis for the present report.
The Special Rapporteur thanks all those who responded to his call for input for the report, which is intended as a useful reference for States, civil society and other key stakeholders and was prepared in recognition of the importance of continuity in the discharge of the mandate.