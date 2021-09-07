Follow-up on the visits to Burundi, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence (A/HRC/48/60/Add.2)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights, including

the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli, submits the present report in follow-up to the official visits undertaken by his predecessor to Burundi (2014), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (2015 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2017).

In the report, the Special Rapporteur assesses the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the country visit reports and considers related developments that have taken place since the visit. The assessment is intended as a useful reference for States, civil society and other key stakeholders regarding the progress made and the areas that require further development.

I. Introduction