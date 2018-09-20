Flood Emergency Factsheet, April and May 2018 (Site report August 2018)
Highlights
Since January 2018, more than 75,000 people were affected by natural events: mostly floods, landslides and intense winds, due to the rainy season. The most affected areas are Ngozi and Rutana due to field destruction.
The most urgent needs detected during the multi-sector evaluations were: emergency shelters and rental support, non-food item (NFI) kits, WASH and food.
Long-term needs detected: durable shelter solutions, seeds and agricultural support.
A Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategy is highly recommended for the main flooded areas
Challenges of the response
Resources limited during the emergency response.
The Recovery Phase is underfunded, the Shelter Sector is unable to respond to the mid and long-term shelter/NFI needs of the aected population.
Sector stock emptied. Insufficient resources to respond to future emergencies.
Recurrent emergency. Every 6 months the Rusizi river and Tanganyika Lake overow.