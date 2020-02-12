Final Evaluation Report: Preventing conflict and building peace through addressing the drivers of conflict and instability associated with forced displacement between Burundi and Tanzania.

1. Executive Summary

This is one of the first independent evaluations on PBF cross-border projects. As such it will contribute to global lessons learning on cross-border projects, aiming to inform both future PBSO and wider peacebuilding programming. The overall project objective was to mitigate instability and conflict linked to displacement in the Burundian-Tanzanian cross-border areas, improve protection and support to displaced persons, and enhance the resilience of host communities, contributing to socio-economic revitalization and peacebuilding in the Great Lakes Region. Three UN Agencies were funded: IOM, UNHCR, UNDP in both Burundi and Tanzania.

Key findings

The PBF project has brought an innovative modality by working cross-border with three agencies with different approaches including peacebuilding, humanitarian aid and development. The evaluation found that the project highlighted the need for enhanced coordination and communication between the two countries’ implementing agencies and provided a potential model of an integrated approach around the HDP nexus that could be further analyzed to identify different synergies that can stem from such an approach.

The support of the Government of Tanzania and the Government of Burundi to the project is ensured, and positive feedback on the project was received from the limited sample of government authorities interviewed. Head of Agencies (3) showed a keen interest in a continuation of the project, but at the same time a recognition that the project’s budget was too small and the duration of the project too short to achieve a significant impact. As a result, a strategic scaling-up is recommended in line with the detailed recommendations made at the end of the report.

On the ground in Burundi and Tanzania, the gradual rebuilding of trust and strengthening of social cohesion, coupled with small income generation through cash for work and agricultural activities, may in fact be the most significant change that the project contributed to achieving.

The Community-Based Conflict Resolution (CBCR) approach has created venues for peaceful conflict resolution both between refugees and host communities, but also amongst communities themselves.

The cross-border project was divided into three outcomes. The findings for each outcome are presented hereunder.