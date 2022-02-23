A few months after the floods, at Mushasha I and II schools, the heart is always in learning

As part of the support to the populations affected by the floods that hit Burundi in March and June 2021, UNICEF, with funding from CERF, has been able to implement a number of activities that have relieved the affected families.

Fatoumata Tandiang

Among the activities implemented, five schools, including one directly affected by the floods and four others located in the relocation sites, benefited from a set of Water, Hygiene and Sanitation services to improve the learning environment for children.

In addition, 18,928 flood-affected children, including 9,653 girls, in the commune of Mutimbuzi received individual educational materials consisting of notebooks, pens, books and school rulers. Similarly, 126 classrooms were provided with teachers' books after the pre-existing books were damaged by the heavy rains between March and June 2021.

The main objective of the project was to provide a multisectoral response to people affected by the floods in the Gatumba region (Mutimbuzi - Bujumbura Rural) with more than 24,000 people relocated in displacement sites.

It is also within this context that school kits composed of notebooks, pens and lattes were provided to children of Mushasha I and Mushasha II schools in Gatumba, also affected by the floods. Thus, 2743 children benefited from a Kit.

In these last two schools, the memories of the flood are still there in the middle of the schoolyard. In spite of the poor conditions, the students remain devoted and motivated. Here they are.

In addition, as part of the multisectoral response to children affected by the floods, 10,388 girls and 6,926 boys in the Gatumba area benefited from protection activities, and had access to risk mitigation, prevention for exposure to violence.