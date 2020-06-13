The Embassy of the United States in Burundi has just granted the Burundi Red Cross a donation of 240 cans, 5 liters each, liquid soap and 340 liters of disinfectant. According to the Chargé d’Affaires, the United States Embassy in Burundi has thought of supporting the Burundi Red Cross because it has volunteers who are always on the front line fighting COVID-19. Ella adds that they have thought about this kind of donation because hand washing is one of the good practices to which the Ministry of Health invites people to adopt.