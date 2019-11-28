ECHO Factsheet – Burundi (Last updated 26/11/2019)

Introduction

Burundi’s contested presidential elections in 2015 resulted in political unrest and violent clashes in a country that had already been scarred by periods of instability and conflict since its independence. There are currently an estimated 325,000 Burundians refugees in neighbouring countries. Even if the situation in Burundi has slightly stabilised since 2017, it remains fragile. The EU continues to provide support to Burundian refugees in their host countries and to Burundian returnees who voluntary go back to home country.

What are the needs?

Burundian refugees are mainly hosted in Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, where they rely on international assistance for their basic needs.

At camps hosting Burundian refugees, especially in Tanzania and Rwanda, capacities and resources have been stretched to the limit. The main needs remain finding a permanent shelter for Burundian refugees at overcrowded host camps, meeting refugees’ food needs, ensuring sufficient health facilities that can provide basic healthcare, creating a safe learning environment for children and protecting vulnerable people in the refugee community.

Tanzania started a voluntary return plan for Burundian refugees in September 2017. Since then, around 79,000 Burundians returned to their home country. Returnees need support to reintegrate in their new communities.

Since the 2015 outbreak of violence in Burundi, the plight of Burundian refugees is increasingly slipping down the international community’s priorities, so much so that the Burundian refugee response plan has the lowest funds globally.