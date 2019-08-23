ECHO Factsheet – Burundi (Last updated 21/08/2019)

Introduction

Plagued by instability and ethnic conflict since independence, Burundi’s contested presidential elections in 2015 plunged the country into another crisis and prompted a mass exodus. Three quarters of Burundians struggle to overcome food shortages, malnutrition, and disease. More than 460,000 Burundians have been uprooted, inside Burundi itself or in neighbouring countries. The EU has provided long-standing support to Burundian refugees, and to those who have fled into Burundi from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

What are the needs?

Chronic malnutrition among Burundian children is among the highest in the world. The United Nations estimates that nearly 2 million people in Burundi are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. They are suffering from malnutrition, epidemics or food shortages resulting from the socio-economic crisis and declining agricultural production. More than 115,000 Burundians have been internally displaced as of June 2019, mostly due to natural disasters and the socio-political situation. Since January 2019, approximately 3 million malaria cases were recorded, a 50% increase on the previous year. The Ebola epidemic in neighbouring DRC is also reason for concern and requires preparedness.

The majority of Burundian refugees are hosted in three closed camps in Tanzania. They rely on international assistance for their basic needs. Since the start of a voluntary return plan in September 2017, about 72,000 refugees have been repatriated to Burundi. In August 2018, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urged Tanzania to ensure that returns are voluntary and that people are not pressured into leaving the camps. Burundi itself also hosts more than 78,000 refugees who have fled conflict and hardship in the DRC. The Burundian refugee situation was the world’s least funded in 2018. UNHCR and other humanitarian partners are appealing for more funds to provide assistance that complies with internationally agreed standards.