Eastern Africa Market and Trade Update, July 2022

Highlights

Throughout the second quarter, the spill-over effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis along with climatic & macro-economic shocks and conflict continued to worsen the inflation problem regionwise, because of increased food prices.

Despite the beginning of seasonal harvests in bimodal areas, the prices of staple foods remained significantly higher in the second quarter, much elevated than previous year and the long-term average in most countries, most prominently in Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan and Burundi.

Food prices are expected to remain high in most countries for the rest of the year due to regional production shortfalls and higher than normal demand in addition to the spill-over effects of the global food crisis.

Rising food and fuel prices will continue to keep inflation rates of most countries in double digits, increase cost of living and erode consumer purchasing power.

International prices of wheat and maize declined but those of rice increased in June

International grain prices sustained an upward trend in the second quarter of the year, with maize and wheat prices in May surpassing levels observed during the 2008 global economic crisis (Figure 1). According to FAO, the benchmark United States of America (US No. 2) June prices fell by 12 percent month-on-month after reaching record highs in May (Table 1). The decline in June was largely driven by seasonal availability from new harvests in the northern hemisphere, improved crop conditions in some major producers, including Canada, higher production prospects in the Russian Federation, and slower global import demand. However, the current wheat prices are still 62% and 92% above the same period last year and the five year average respectively. Maize export quotations from all major origins eased in June, with downward pressure stemming from seasonal availabilities in Argentina and Brazil, where maize harvests progressed quickly.

The benchmark United States of America (US No.2, Yellow, f.o.b.) maize price declined by 3 percent as crop conditions continued to improve in major producing areas. Concerns over global demand prospects, amidst signs of an economic slowdown, added to the downward pressure on international maize prices.

The refence Thai A1 Super rice prices fell in June, depressed by a pause in fresh Iraqi purchases occurring amid otherwise low demand and a depreciating baht (FAO FPMA Bulletin). International grain prices are likely to remain elevated over the coming months primarily due to production uncertainties brought about by various factors including extreme weather, conflict related disruption such as the Ukraine- Russia crisis and rising fuel prices. A protracted Ukraine crisis which is now more likely will soar global food prices and accelerate food inflation in Eastern Africa countries given regional cereal shortfalls this year