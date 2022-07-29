East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region Operational Update (April – June 2022)

KEY FIGURES (AS OF 30 JUNE 2022)

4.95M Refugees and Asylum-seekers

12.83M Internally Displaced Persons

16,038 Refugee Returnees in 2022

OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT

The East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region is host to some 4.95 million refugees and asylum-seekers, as at the end of June 2022. The majority are from South Sudan (2.35 million). The region also has 12.83 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) mostly in Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Burundi, displaced due to both conflict and natural disasters. Some 16,038 refugees have returned to their countries of origin so far in 2022.

Following poor rainfall patterns in the Horn of Africa since 2019 along with changing climatic conditions, the region is facing a catastrophic drought, the worst experienced in 40 years. The drought is severely affecting millions of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their host communities in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. With water sources drying up, livelihoods decimated, and rising prices, there is new displacement – both internal and across borders due to a mix of conflict and climate shocks – as well as drought specific impacts on existing refugee camps and settlements and host communities in all three countries.

These populations are already suffering a dramatic reduction in food assistance due to funding shortfalls coupled with the global economic crisis that has seen drastic increases in food and commodity prices. Over 3.5 million (75%) of the total refugee population in the wider region is affected by cuts to food assistance – including Ethiopia and Kenya, where refugees are only receiving 60% of a full ration. Meanwhile, the cost of a food basket has already risen by 66% in Ethiopia and by 36% in Somalia, leaving many refugees and IDP families unable to afford even basic items.