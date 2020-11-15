East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region Education– Regional Overview, July - September 2020

SPOTLIGHT ON SCHOOL REOPENING

Status of school reopening across the region

In March 2020, with the exception of Burundi, nearly all schools in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda). An estimated 1.1 million refugee children and youth were unable to physically attend classes in school. As these countries continued to grapple with COVID-19, the decision to close schools was revisited by some countries and by the end of September 2020, Djibouti, Somalia, and Tanzania had fully reopened schools, allowing approximately 106,000 refugee children and youth (10% of the students enrolled in the region prior to the pandemic) to return to school.