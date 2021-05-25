Burundi + 8 more

East Africa Market and Trade Update, May 2021

Highlights

  • International prices of maize, wheat and rice generally decreased in March 2021, though they remained well above their values during the same month a year ago. The decrease was caused by the start of the harvest in key surplus producing countries.

  • In the region, steep increase in staple food prices was observed in Sudan and South Sudan in the first quarter of 2021, while there was a modest increase in Burundi,
    Somalia and Ethiopia. The price remained generally stable in Djibouti, while it decreased in Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

