East Africa Market and Trade Update, May 2021

Highlights

International prices of maize, wheat and rice generally decreased in March 2021, though they remained well above their values during the same month a year ago. The decrease was caused by the start of the harvest in key surplus producing countries.

In the region, steep increase in staple food prices was observed in Sudan and South Sudan in the first quarter of 2021, while there was a modest increase in Burundi,

Somalia and Ethiopia. The price remained generally stable in Djibouti, while it decreased in Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.