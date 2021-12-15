East Africa Market and Trade Update, December 2021

Highlights

Global food price rose in the third quarter of 2021 with international wheat and maize prices trending above quarter two and 5-year average levels. This was mainly due to strong demand amid tight supplies and concerns over harvests and potential changes to export measures.

In the third quarter, staple food prices in most markets across the region trended seasonally. Food prices rose sharply in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan during the reporting period, while they declined or remained stable in the rest of the countries.

Cross-border trade food volumes in 2021Q3 were lower than during the 2021Q2 but were higher than the 5-year average because of increased supplies from Uganda to South Sudan and from Tanzania to Kenya.

Food prices are projected to remain higher than average in most countries in 2022Q1 except in parts of Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda where seasonal harvests will likely lead to typical price decreases.

Global cereal prices

According to the IGC and FAO global grain prices (maize, wheat, barley and rice) firmed slightly in November compared to the previous month on the backdrop of strong demand amid tight supplies (Fig. 1). Cereal prices were significantly higher than a year and the five year average except for rice that remained relatively stable, the latter trend supported by ongoing harvests in Asia and low import demand (Table1). Wheat in particular has been on the rise for a fifth consecutive month and are now at their highest level since May 2011, because of concerns over harvests in Australia and uncertainty over potential changes to export measures in the Russian Federation.

FAO estimates the global cereal production in 2021 to increase to a record 0.7 year-on-year. However, continued uncertainties in the global food systems is highly likely to contract global trade and keep prices increasing and higher into the first quarter of 2022.